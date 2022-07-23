Ebuka’s Outfit At The Premiere Of BBNaija Season 7

#BBnaija: Check out Ebuka’s second dazzling outfit

As season 7 of popular TV reality show Big Brother Nigeria #BBnaija premiered today Saturday July 23 , checkout the second outfit of Nigerian lawyer and media personality, Ebuka Obi Uchendu as the hosts the show for the 7th Season of the reality TV show for the sixth consecutive time.

In his usual A game fashion style Ebuka wore a multi coloured Agbada.

The show It will air from 7pm on DStv channel 198 and GOtv channel 29 with a simulcast on Africa Magic Showcase, Africa Magic Urban, and Africa Magic Family.

This year’s BBNaija edition will run for 72 days and end on October 2, 2022.

Ebuka, who participated in BBNaija’s debut season in 2006, has been hosting the show since 2017.

This year’s winner of the reality show will go home with a grand prize of 100 million – the highest ever since the inception of BBNaija.

N50 million is the cash prize while the other N50 million is an estimation of prizes from the sponsors.

