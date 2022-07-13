Edo Man Donates Building For Peter Obi Campaign (Pictures)

Matthew Okpebholo, a 73 year old Edo man has donated a gigantic building of many floors to the Peter Obi campaign saying there’s little he can achieve at 73 but he’s happy to lend a hand to what Nigerian youths are trying to do in 2023.

I just donated this office block to Labour Party as my contribution. Am not in politics I have never been in politics I can’t be in politics at 73, but I love what am doing. God is involved. Youths said am 33 in mind set. I agreed with them. Lol

