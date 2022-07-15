Edwin Clark Endorses APC’s Omo-Agege In Delta Governorship Race

Niger Delta elder statesman, Chief Edwin Clark, has endorsed the 2023 governorship aspiration of the Deputy President of the Senate, Senator Ovie-Omo-Agege, in Delta State

A statement issued by Ima Niboro, the Director, Communications and Media Strategy of the Delta State Gubernatorial Campaign Council of the All Progressives Congress, explained that Chief Clark gave the formal endorsement on Thursday in his Asokoro, Abuja residence at a three-hour ceremony attended by top personalities from Delta State.

The statement said that Chief Clark, a former Federal Commissioner for Information, who also led the struggle for the creation of Delta State in 1991, restated his confidence in Omo-Agege’s capacity to turn the fortunes of the state and its people around.

“My son, you will be the governor (in 2023). Your father who is no longer with us will be proud and happy to see me, his brother working to make his son our governor.

“Authority belongs to God and I want to pray for you,” Clark was quoted as saying in the statement.

Clark also expressed the hope that Omo-Agege’s administration would massively transform Delta State within eight years.

He stated that after seeing the massive pace of infrastructural and human capital development being executed by Omo-Agege in his Delta Central Senatorial District, he had advised him to spread such to other parts of the state.

Clark insisted that he would vote for Omo-Agege against the opposing Peoples Democratic Party even though he was once a member of PDP.

He said, “My vote is not because you are APC, but because you are the kind of governor I have been waiting for. A governor that will develop not only the whole of Delta, but Warri, which was the projected capital of Delta before it was changed. A governor that will not emerge by imposition. A governor that will serve the interests of the state and not of godfathers”.

Omo-Agege had earlier stated that he, along with his running mate, Hon. Friday Osanebi and members of their gubernatorial campaign team were starting their first round of formal consultations with a visit to Chief Edwin Clark before they begin visits to various traditional rulers on Saturday.

He said that his developmental impact through infrastructural projects, employment, humanitarian efforts and human capital development positively impacted every town and community in Delta Central and stressed that he is seeking an opportunity to raise Delta State to a level where its development can become easily comparable with that of Lagos, Rivers, Akwa-Ibom and other leading states.

Omo-Agege lamented the deep deterioration of Warri City and infrastructural facilities across the state over the years, adding that great opportunities exist to boost tourism, road transport, education, employment and the internally-generated revenue profile of the oil-producing state.

