Eedris Abdulkareem Is Battling Kidney Failure Seeks Fans’ Prayers

ASKING FOR YOUR PRAYERS FOR EEDRIS ABDULKAREEM!

The Nigerian Hip Hop Czar, Soicial Crusader and Rights Activist, Eedris Abdulkareem of “Nigeria Jaga Jaga” fame needs the sincere and unalloyed prayers of all Nigerians and his fans around the world in this hours of his travails

The Lakreem Entertainment Inc. boss has recently been diagonized of kidney failure and have been undergoing dialysis since the detection at a reputable hospital here in Lagos, Nigeria.

The date for the transplant surgery is now fixed for the end of this month of July, and all arrangements and texts have been concluded, including certifying the compatibility status of the gracious donor (a family member).

Therefore, on behalf of the Abdulkareem family and Lakreem Entertainment Inc., we most sincerely ask for prayers and good wishes for Eedris, as we face this challenging times.

It’s pertinent to add here that thankfully, Eedris is full of life and in high spirit as he is bustling to go. Definitely, he’s going to come out of this and blaze up the musical stage again in due course.

Actually, his spirit emboldens us.

We shall be updating you as we continue with this life saving process.

May God continue to bless, protect and abide with us all…Amen

https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/nigerian-musician-eedris-abdulkareem-battles-kidney-failure/amp/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related