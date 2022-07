Operatives of the Economic and Financial Crimes Commission (EFCC) have stormed Osun State to curb vote buying in the Osun governorship election.

As at 8:15am on Saturday, the operatives were still at the Freedom Park, Old Garage, Osogbo, the State capital.



https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/16/efcc-operatives-storm-osun-to-curb-vote-buying-photo/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related