Eid-El-Kabir: GEJ, Saraki, APC, PDP, Others Congratulate Muslims

The former Nigeria President wrote on his twitter page;

Congratulations to the Muslim Ummah on this year’s Eid-El-Kabir. I call on all Muslim faithful to prioritize the virtues of sacrifice, tolerance and love which this moment signifies.

I urge all citizens to pray for the peace of our nation; this moment demands of all, irrespective of tribe and faith, to show love and promote those virtues that will foster our unity and enhance progress.

Barka Da Sallah

– GEJ



Bukola Saraki;Eid Mubarak!

As we celebrate the significance of today with our loved ones, I call on the Muslim Ummah in Nigeria to use this occasion to pray for peace, security, unity, and prosperity for our country.

Now more than ever, let us all pray to Almighty Allah to protect our men and women on the frontlines; and to provide for the millions of families across the nation who cannot celebrate this year’s Sallah with the usual festivities due to the rising cost of food.

Let us also pray for those that are commemorating this Sallah without their loved ones — including families with abducted members.

Let us pray that those in captivity will soon be reunited with their families and friends.

As we all adhere to the values of our religion, it is my deepest prayer that those that are fortunate amongst us will share with those that are in need at this time.

May Almighty Allah bless, guide, and protect you and your family.

Barka da Sallah

APC;Barka da Sallah!

We felicitate with Muslims on the occasion of Eid-El-Kabir. In celebration, we should remember & cater for the needy.

Muslim Ummah are enjoined to recommit to Islamic preaching of understanding, tolerance & peaceful coexistence for our progress & harmony.

PDP;

Eid-el-Kabir: PDP Urges Hope, Selflessness

The

@OfficialPDPNig

congratulates Nigerians, particularly the Muslim Community on the celebration of this year’s Eid-el-Kabir, urging them to use the occasion to pray for Nigeria as well as strengthen their trust in the Almighty…

Allah and keep hope alive despite the prevailing economic, social and security challenges confronting our nation.

The

@OfficialPDPNig

is disturbed that many families are observing Eid-el-Kabir in tears and agony of mass killings and terrorism, many more have been impoverished that they cannot afford to celebrate, while others live in fear and cannot travel to celebrate…

…with their loved ones, all due to the failures of the current administration.

Our Party however urges Nigerians not to allow the sufferings they face at this time to make them lose sight of the lessons and blessings of Eid-el-Kabir; the call for obedience, trust, selflessness and submission to the Will and Command of the Almighty Allah in all our dealings.

The occasion of the Eid-el-Kabir presents us with the opportunity to reawaken the virtues of selflessness as well as to share, show love and care for one another especially the less privileged, the weak, the broken-hearted including…

…victims of the mindless acts of terrorism in our country.

The party urges those behind the killings and terrorism to have a rethink and end their dastardly acts as well as release all those in their captivity.

The

@OfficialPDPNig

however charges the

@OfficialAPCNg

-led government to end its lethargic approach to issues and seek help to tackle terrorism, address the worsening economic, social and health situations, revamp our productive sector and among others, attend to the…

…crisis in our education sector so that our students in public universities can return to their studies

he

@OfficialPDPNig

felicitates with Nigerians and wishes a happy Eid-el-Kabir celebration.

Osinbajo;

I wish all our Muslim brothers and sisters across the country a joyful Eid celebration.

In this season, may the bonds of friendship, charity, the chords of love, service and commitment to our country be renewed and strengthened amongst all Nigerians.

~YO

