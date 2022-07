The ninth day of July is Eid Ul Adha. This is contained in the announcement made by the custodian of the two mosques. According to the release, the days of Arafah (9th of Dhulhijjah) and Eid UL Adha (10th of Dhulhijjah) are respectively 8th and 9th of July.

May Allah make us witness the day and beyond, provide for us, and grant us good health and sound faith.

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related