Ekiti State Police Command Arrests Three For Kidnapping

Operatives of the Rapid Response Squad in Ekiti state have arrested three kidnap suspects inside a deep forest.

The suspect who are not indigenes of the South Western state were nabbed in collaboration of local vigilantes.

As part of the deliberate effort of the Command to get the State rid of kidnappers and other criminal elements, the operatives of the Rapid Response Squad, in collaboration with the vigilantes, trailed and arrested three(3) suspected kidnappers inside a deep forest in Ijan-Ekiti.

In a statement signed by the police command and sighted by KikioTolu News, the arrested suspects are ABDULLAHI MUSA ’38yrs’, ABDULLAHI ALI ’25yrs’ and ABDULLAHI SULEIMAN ’19yrs’.

The suspects during interrogation, confessed to have been engaged in series of kidnapping operations in Ekiti State including two kidnapping incidents in Ikere-Ekiti.

They further disclosed their syndicate comprises seven(7) men with four others currently at large. Effort is ongoing for the possible arrest of the fleeing suspects.

Source: https://kikiotolunews.com/three-kidnappers-arrested-in-ekiti-forest/

