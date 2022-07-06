Ekpoma Indigenes Protest In AAU Over Sack Of Security Officers, Cleaners (Photos)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=V6JwR0Mb6fM

A group of Ekpoma natives are reportedly blocking the school gate. The indigene claimed that after months of not paying their indigene 1kobo, the school administration and the Edo government fired all of the Ekpoma indigenes serving as security officers and cleaners and hired contract personnel.

They declared that they wouldn’t open the gate until their employees had been paid and reaffirmed.

In the midst of protesting they brought DJ, cooked and there was canopy

