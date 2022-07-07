Ekweremadu, Wife To Appear In Court Today

Former Nigeria’s deputy Senate president Ike Ekweremadu and his wife Beatrice will appear in a court in the UK later on Thursday.

Beatrice Nwanneka Ekweremadu, 55, and Ike Ekweremadu, 60, have been formally charged with conspiracy to facilitate travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting, London’s Metropolitan Police said in a statement.

They were taken into custody after an investigation by police, which had been alerted in May 2022 to potential offences under modern slavery legislation.

The Nigerian Senate, which Ekweremadu is still a member, said it will work with Nigeria’s High Commission in the UK to hire a lawyer for his defence.

https://guardian.ng/news/ekweremadu-wife-to-appear-in-court-today/

