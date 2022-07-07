Ekweremadu’s Donor, David Ukpo Not A Minor – UK Court Rules

https://www.nairaland.com/7215683/david-mark-emeka-nwajiuba-nigerian#114503272

The Westminster magistrate court in the UK has ruled that David Ukpo, a purported KIDNEY donor for the daughter of Ike and Beatrice Ekweremadu, is not a minor.

The court gave the ruling on Thursday when Ekweremadu, a former deputy president of the senate, and Beatrice, his wife, appeared before for trial.

The senator representing Enugu west and his wife are facing charges bordering on conspiracy to arrange/facilitate the travel of another person with a view to exploitation, namely organ harvesting.

BREAKING: CASE ADJOURNED

The judge has adjourned the case till August 4. Ike Ekweremadu and his wife are to remain in custody till the next hearing.

