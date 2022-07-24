Elon Musk Had An Affair With Sergey Brin’s Wife, Nicole Shanahan

Elon Musk ‘had affair with Google founder Sergey Brin’s WIFE in December which led to their divorce and end of tech billionaires’ friendship’ – years after Sergey’s $500,000 loan kept Tesla afloat

Sergey Brin filed for divorce from his wife Nicole Shanahan in January citing irreconcilable differences.

Now, friends of the pair tell The Wall Street Journal that Nicole had an affair with Elon Musk in December 2021.

In the same month, Musk welcomed a baby girl via surrogate with his ex-girlfriend Grimes

It was a month after he had twins with a former executive, and three months before he started dating current girlfriend Natasha Bassett.

Sergey and his wife were separated but still living together when she had her affair with the Tesla CEO.

Brin and Shanahan were married for four years and welcomed a daughter in 2018

He is the world’s 7th richest man, worth of $93billion, while Musk, worth $253.4bn, is the richest.



https://www.dailymail.co.uk/news/article-11043893/Elon-Musk-affair-Sergey-Brins-wife-led-divorce.html?s=08

