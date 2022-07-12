“Emir Of FESTAC Town” In Sallah Parade In Lagos (Pictures)

A self styled emir of FESTAC has held
a Sallah parade in th streets of FESTAC
town in Lagos.
Ordinary and historically, an “emir” is a
person of Fulani stock appointed by a
a Fulani Muslim leader or suzerain ( Danfodio or his followers) to head a new area that has been conquered in a religious war and the conquered people forced into Islam or face death by beheading.
It appears that Lagos is slowly being
conquered by the Fulani, willingly assisted
by the modern day Afonja in the person
of Asiwaju Tinubu, The Jagaba of Borgu.
How do you see this❓
https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/gist/1479410-something-southerners-cant-try-north-reactions-as-emir-festac-parades-lagos-sallah-day/