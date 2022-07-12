“Emir Of FESTAC Town” In Sallah Parade In Lagos (Pictures)

A self styled emir of FESTAC has held

a Sallah parade in th streets of FESTAC

town in Lagos.

Ordinary and historically, an “emir” is a

person of Fulani stock appointed by a

a Fulani Muslim leader or suzerain ( Danfodio or his followers) to head a new area that has been conquered in a religious war and the conquered people forced into Islam or face death by beheading.

It appears that Lagos is slowly being

conquered by the Fulani, willingly assisted

by the modern day Afonja in the person

of Asiwaju Tinubu, The Jagaba of Borgu.

How do you see this❓



https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/gist/1479410-something-southerners-cant-try-north-reactions-as-emir-festac-parades-lagos-sallah-day/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related