Empress Njamah Mourns Best Friend, Ada Ameh. Sets Up A Condolence Register In Tears

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=Qj7kWtN1IQs
Actress Empress Njamah breaks down in tears as she sets up a condolence register for her friend, Ada Ameh who passed away on Sunday, July 17th in Delta state.

Ameh, 48, reportedly slumped and died around 11:53pm on Sunday in Warri, Delta State, where she was visiting an oil company magnate and his family.

The comic actress-cum-producer shared a video of herself enjoying a dinner with her host family on Instagram hours before she was reportedly dead.

