Entries For The Kukah N3.5 Million Prize For Young Innovators Now Open

Submission of Entries for The Kukah Prize for Young Innovators is now OPEN for persons below 30, working on Innovative Ideas/Startups. Click the link to learn more and make submissions.

Female Candidates are encouraged to Apply –

THE KUKAH PRIZE FOR YOUNG INNOVATORS

The Kukah Prize for Young Innovators is an award of recognition for outstanding innovators in the field of technology presented to young Africans who show exceptional promise as developing leaders in digital transformation. Bright young minds with creative technological ideas/solutions to developmental challenges both in their communities, and the world at large will be evaluated by judges in the startup and tech space across the continent for the most innovative digital ideas/solutions in the form of startups or initial concepts meeting global developmental challenges



