Enugu: Udi LGA Drum Up Support For PDP Candidates

2023: Gov. Ugwuanyi will represent all of us in the Senate – Udi people

…Thank governor for Ngwu’s emergence as PDP senatorial candidate

The people of Udi Local Government Area of Enugu State, on Friday, in their numbers, converged on the Government House, Enugu, to thank Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi for the emergence of their illustrious son, Engr. Osita Ngwu (RG), as the candidate of the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) for Enugu West Senatorial District in the 2023 general elections.

The jubilant people of Udi LGA, who came with their clergy, traditional rulers, different masquerades and cultural dance troupes, said they are deeply grateful to Gov. Ugwuanyi for acceding to their yearning to occupy the senatorial seat of Enugu West Senatorial District for the first time in the history of the state.

Led by the PDP senatorial candidate, Engr. Ngwu, the Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Philip Okoh, member representing Udi South Constituency in the State House of Assembly, Rt. Hon. Chuka Eneh, Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Charles Egumgbe, the General Manager of Enugu State Housing Development Corporation (ESHDC), Hon. Chukwuemelie Agu, among other stakeholders, the Udi people told Gov. Ugwuanyi that they will forever remain indebted to him for breaking the jinx and ensuring that they receive their fair share in the political positions in Enugu West Senatorial District and the state.

The people of Udi LGA reassured the governor of their maximum support and loyalty to his administration and the PDP, promising that they will deliver the PDP governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Mbah, and all other candidates of the party, in the forthcoming general elections.

They also expressed delight at the choice of Engr. Ngwu as the Enugu West Senatorial District candidate of the PDP, describing him as a young, intelligent, matured and unassuming personality, who will bring his wealth of experience in his private and public dealings to bear in providing quality representation to the people of the district, if elected.

They equally appreciated Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of his former Chief of Staff, Rt. Hon. Dr. Festus Uzor as the PDP candidate for Udi/Ezeagu Federal Constituency.

The people of Udi LGA, therefore, beseeched God to continue to bless Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, and all his endeavours, stressing that the governor, based on his political sagacity and antecedents, will not represent only his district in the Senate, but also the entire state, if elected.

Speaking, the Rector, Enugu State Polytechnic, Iwollo, Ezeagu LGA, Rev. Fr. Dr. Nnamdi Nwankwo said that “the governor showed to us that he is a father, not just a father of the entire state but a father that has the pains and feelings of Udi people at heart”.

Expressing deep gratitude, Rev. Fr. Dr. Nwankwo added: “Today, we are all smiling, rejoicing and saying thank you, Your Excellency.

“The young man (Ngwu) looks so young but his ideas are old, old enough, and very matured. What he has done so far showed me that in Enugu West Senatorial District, the sun has risen.

“Our spirituality is such that it must be sacramentalized. Sacrament in Igbo we say Ama ife – what you see of a vision behind the curtain – and that is why we are here today. We mustered the masquerades, that is, those our ancestors, we mustered those our Igwes and then the Anis and all of them together to come here to say thank you Your Excellency, and may God continue to bless you and give you more strength”, he said.

In his speech, the PDP senatorial candidate, Engr. Ngwu pointed out that “what happened today has never happened in Udi LGA”.

He added that “this is the first time an Udi man would be elected to be a Senator of the Federal Republic of Nigeria”, expressing profound gratitude to Gov. Ugwuanyi for his leadership role towards the realization of their dream.

Engr. Ngwu maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi has remembered Udi LGA in so many ways and has always stood by them, disclosing: “Udi LGA is one of the foremost LGAs in Enugu State. And you (Ugwuanyi) have stood by us in your government. Appointments that reached Udi LGA are more than other local governments.

“In your administration, you have remembered us. I am from Ngwo, the Miliken Hill road you reconstructed and remodeled is a landmark project in which we are the major beneficiaries.

“We are here today to say thank you. Your good works in Enugu State can never be mentioned without Udi LGA. You have done beyond our expectation. We are grateful”.

Other speakers such as the Chairman of Udi LGA, Hon. Okoh, the Commissioner for Chieftaincy Affairs, Dr. Egumgbe, the Chairman of Udi Traditional Rulers Council, HRH Igwe Ken Ezike, and Hon. Barr. Tahill Ochi all thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi for his benevolence, peace and good governance initiatives and the emergence of Engr. Ngwu as PDP candidate for Enugu West Senatorial District, reassuring him that the people of Udi LGA will support and deliver all the candidates of the PDP during the 2023 general elections.

