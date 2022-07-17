Enugu: Ugwuaji Community Thanks Governor For Ending Subjugation Against Them

Polity: Gov. Ugwuanyi is the liberator of our time, jinx breaker – Greater Ugwuaji people

…Pay Thank-you visit to Governor

The jubilant people of Greater Ugwuaji communities in Enugu South Local Government Area of Enugu State have described Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi as their liberator, who came into office, saw the suppression they were experiencing in the polity of the council area for decades, intervened and conquered it, in keeping with his administration’s peace and good governance initiatives.

The people of Greater Ugwuaji communities, who trooped out in their numbers to the Government House, Enugu, to thank Gov. Ugwuanyi for the emergence of their illustrious son as the elected Chairman of Enugu South LGA for the first time in the history of Enugu State in the person of Barr. Chiemezie Ngwuo, said the governor has “made the impossible possible”.

Speaking on behalf of the people, who came with their masquerades and cultural dance groups, dancing and thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi, Hon. Barr. Okechukwu Ede disclosed that prior to the governor’s intervention[b] “there have been acts of subjugation, suppression and denials of all sorts existing in our polity against the Greater Ugwuaji communities”, adding that the ugly experience had prevented their communities from having a say in governance virtually at all levels. [/b]

Hon. Ede told Gov. Ugwuanyi that “when your administration came on board, despite the enormous responsibilities on your shoulder, you never neglected or ignored addressing these aspects of man inhumanity to man. You handled these alongside the huge developmental projects in the state.

“As a leader endowed with good conscience and fear of God you took a bold step in addressing this ugly trend by appointing one of us, Hon. Engr. Aloy Ogbodo, as a Commissioner in your cabinet, first ever in the history of Enugu State.

“You did not stop at that, you set up a framework for the rotation of the Chairmanship of Enugu South Local Government Council among the four core communities of Amechi, Obeagu, Ugwuaji and Akwuke by creating the atmosphere and enablement that made it possible for Ugwuaji to produce the Chairman of Enugu South Local Government Council, for the first time in a democratic election. This was actualized in one of us, the ebullient, energetic, hardworking and erudite lawyer, Hon. Barr. Chiemezie Nkwuo”.

Expressing their deep appreciation to Gov. Ugwuanyi, Hon. Ede added: “What your predecessors saw and could not challenge, you saw it, confronted it and have conquered it. The teeming people of Greater Ugwuaji are saying thank you a million times. We pray that the Almighty God will certainly reward you immeasurably in all aspect of your life endeavour. Your name will ever remain on the lips of every person born of Greater Ugwuaji from generation to generation”.

In his speech, the Chairman of Enugu South LGA, Hon. Barr. Ngwuo, said that Gov. Ugwuanyi is “a man of peace who stood and defended those that have been oppressed and denied their right” and thanked “God in a special way for using you to liberate Ugwuaji people and put smiles on the faces of the entire communities”.

Describing Gov. Ugwuanyi as a jinx breaker, the Council Chairman said: “Generations will never forget this benevolence. Our children unborn will hear this story. A day will be set aside in Ugwuaji that we will celebrate as Gburugburu Day.

“It will be a yearly event. If our children, if our generations unborn ask us why are we doing this, we will tell them that a man came in as Governor of Enugu State and did the impossible. A man came up in Enugu State as a King and executed judgment. A man came up in Enugu State and enthroned justice. A man came up in Enugu State and established peace. We are grateful.

“Ugwuaji greets you. Our children are here, elders are here, women are here, youths are here, traditional rulers are here, priests are here to say thank you to you”.

In their separate speeches, HRH Igwe C.I. Nyia, Okado I of Obeagu-Ugwuaji and the eldest man in Ugwuaji, Chief Ugwua-Nvene thanked Gov. Ugwuanyi in a special way and prayed for peace and God’s abundant blessings upon him and his family.

Special prayer was offered for the governor by the Coordinator Ugwuaji Minister’s Forum, Ven. Rev. Ezekiel Ogbu.

