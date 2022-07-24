Enugu Youths Set To Join Peter Mbah, PDP Campaign Train

Gov. Ugwuanyi has given us platform to exist – Enugu youths

…Pay Thank-you visit to the governor

Youths of Enugu State have beseeched God to give them mercy to enjoy the person who will succeed Governor Ifeanyi Ugwuanyi the way they have enjoyed working harmoniously with the governor.

Enugu youths said they will forever remain grateful to Gov. Ugwuanyi for giving them the platform to exist in the state as future leaders.

Speaking when they paid a Thank-you visit to the Governor at the Government, House Enugu, yesterday, the youths under the umbrella of Coalition of Enugu State Youths, described Gov. Ugwuanyi as their mentor and leader who has shown them fatherly love and care.

The leader of the group, Comrade Samuel Ebube Nebo, disclosed that the essence of the visit was to first appreciate Gov. Ugwuanyi before joining the campaign train of “the leader you (Ugwuanyi) have given us” as the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) governorship candidate, Barr. Peter Ndubuisi Mbah, and other PDP candidates in the 2023 general elections.

Comrade Nebo, the Enugu West Zonal Youth Leader, maintained that Gov. Ugwuanyi, who is the PDP candidate for Enugu North Senatorial District, has done so much for the youths of Enugu State.

“Your Excellency, we are praying that God in His infinite mercy will give us mercy to enjoy the next person (incoming governor) the way we enjoy you.

“You are a mentor, you are a leader. We have these two things to give you.

“Your Excellency, you are 58 years and we are here with 58 bottles of water. Igbo people say that water has no enemy and this water will nullify your past, present and future enemies.

“Your Excellency, by next year you will be 59 years. We came with another bottle water making it 59. So we are celebrating your birthday this year and we are celebrating next year. And we the youths of Enugu State, we pray in all honesty that God will bless you, God will keep you, more especially give you peace and long life”, he said.

The Enugu East Zonal Youth Leader, Comrade Edeani M. Edeani, spoke in the same direction, thanking Gov. Ugwuanyi for keeping faith with the promise that his successor will come from Enugu East Senatorial District, precisely Nkanu land.

In his speech, the Enugu North Zonal Youth Leader, Comrade Roy Ekwueme expressed delight that “90 percent of people that got one ticket or the other from my zone are youths”.

He added: “We thank you (Ugwuanyi). The youths of Enugu State have come to say thank you to you our Father for what you have done for us is not easy at all and we are pleading that you should continue to carry us the way you have been carrying us as your children.

“Some of us are afraid of what will happen to them when you leave office. But I have been promising them that the way you have fathered them is the way you will continue to Father them”.

