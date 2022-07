Nigeria’s female Long jumper has just won a silver medal at the World Athletics Championship with a distance of 7.02 meters.

She finished behind Germany’s Malaika Mihambo who jumped a distance of 7.12m to claim the gold medal.

Ese Brume joins Tobi Amusan who had earlier claimed a 100m hurdles gold in world record time, on the medals roll call for the night.

