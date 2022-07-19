https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xNwe1vJkv2I

Eucharia Anunobi Supports Premarital Sex For Engaged Couples (Video)

Eucharia Anunobi has said that those who insist people shouldn’t have sex before marriage are out of their minds, IGBERETV reports.

The actress turned evangelist asked why people who are engaged should not be allowed to have sex.

“The proponent of this wicked agenda of ‘no sex before marriage’ must be completely out of their minds,” she said in a video shared on Instagram.

She added: “If they are not out of their mind, how can they recommend such a wicked thing?

“How do I get to know if my intended is good in bed?”

She explained that it’s not easy to abstain from sex with one you’re attracted to.

She went on to say that those who preach against sex before marriage are either “castrated eunuchs” or “dry females” who don’t enjoy sex.

