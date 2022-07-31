Ex Beauty Queen, Oluchi Ruby Releases Stunning Photos To Celebrate Birthday

Ex Beauty Queen & Entrepreneur Oluchi Ruby Blessing Releases Stunning Photos to Celebrate birthday

A one time Queen Of Aso Universe, Blessing Oluchi Ruby Uche has caused stir in the space as she release stunning images to mark her birthday.

Queen Ruby as she is fondly called, who is also the CEO of Ruby’s Signature released the charming and elegant, attention-grabbing pictures on her social media handles earlier on Sunday.

She was also at one time decorated as the Face Of Naija Green Card.

The Imo state born model did several humanitarian projects and partnered with high profile government agencies while her reign lasted.

She has since attracted goodwill messages from her friends and associates who have identified with her on her special day.

