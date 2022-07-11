Ex-Lawmaker Accuses Reps’ Spokesperson For His Broken Marriage (Pix)

Hon. Uwak and his estranged wife, Kezia

A former lawmaker, Hon. Robinson Uwak, has accused a member of the House of Representatives, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, of allegedly being the mastermind of his broken marriage.

Uwak, who made the allegation via his verified Twitter handle, accused Kalu of having an illicit affair with his wife, Mrs Kezia Uwak, and bankrolling and egging her to nullify her marriage.

The ex-lawmaker while recounting how the alleged infidelity began, said “Kalu was dating Kezia who was his staff in 2017, in a whirlwind office romance. The affair lasted until I got married to her in 2020.

“Despite being a married woman, Kalu continued his illicit affair with her, booking and inviting her to hotels to sleep with her. When I confronted my wife about it, she cried and pleaded profusely at a family meeting and I forgave her.

“Despite her pleas, she continued with her cheating, which led to the last altercation with me.”

Following the discovery according to Uwak, he accused Kalu of convincing his wife, Kezia, in a series of text messages, to abandon her marriage and abscond with their one-year-old twins.

Uwak further accused Kalu of booking a hotel room for two days where he kept Kezia and the children.

Uwak also claimed that Kalu had reached out to the Department of State Services (DSS) to torture him.

“He is secretly funding petitions against me over trumped-up domestic violence allegations. He has vowed to send me to jail so that he will feel free to have my wife as he pleases,” Uwak alleged.

He hinted that he has more information including the hotel apartment where Kalu kept his one-year-old children for two days after Kezia bolted with them.

Meanwhile, Mrs Keziah Uwak, in a telephone conversation with LEADERSHIP correspondent, said everything her husband has said was untrue.

She said, “My husband should bring proof of what he is saying. I am not dating Kalu. I only worked with Mr Kalu in his last campaign as his photographer and which ended after the election. I have never contacted him until recently when I was looking for job, since my children are now one-year-old, of which he (Kalu) told me he will get back to me. Up till now, I have not heard from him.”

Kezia, however, pleaded with her husband to bring back her children who are still breastfeeding.

“I never wanted to leave my husband, but I had to because of my life. I was in an abusive marriage. My husband is punishing me with my kids. I have not seen them since two weeks, when he came with Army and forcefully took them away,” Keziah lamented.

Also, in his response to the allegations of dating a married woman, Hon. Benjamin Kalu, who is the chairman of the House of Representatives Committee on Media, while speaking with LEADERSHIP via telephone, said the matter was already in court, adding that his lawyers were looking into it.

He assured that he will release a press statement soon, which will include his own side of the story.



https://leadership.ng/ex-lawmaker-accuses-reps-spokesperson-for-his-broken-marriage/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related