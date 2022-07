Expose Terrorists In Your Midst, Buhari Tells Nigerians

The President, Major General Muhammadu Buhari (retd.), Saturday in Daura, Katsina State, urged Nigerians to report suspicious activities and individuals to security agencies to stall terrorist attacks.

This was as he said the increased disclosure of unusual activities would expose bandits and terrorists, nudging the security apparatus to eliminate threats across the country.

“The people know them. So, let them report them to the security agencies,” he said.

He also advised those unleashing mayhem on innocent citizens to reflect on their atrocities, knowing that they soiled their own name and their family reputation.

According to a statement on Saturday by his Senior Special Assistant on Media and Publicity, Garba Shehu, Buhari said this while speaking to journalists after the Eid-el-Kabir prayers at his country home.

The statement is titled ‘Security is a collective responsibility, citizens have a role for disclosure, says President Buhari.’

He said, “We are praying that the rainy season will be good for production of the food we eat in the country.

Look at when we closed the borders for about two years, a lot of people went back to the farms and they have not regretted that decision. Now, we are feeding ourselves and exporting rice.

“My advice is that people that are organising themselves and attacking institutions and communities. The people know them. So, let them report them to the security agencies. I hope they will sit and reflect and make sure they save their names and their families.”

On his part, the Emir of Daura, Dr Faruk Faruk, said the President had represented the Daura Emirate and indigenes well in his service to the nation, upholding his integrity at all times and working for the collective good of all.

“He has done well to ensure peace and turnaround of the economy, and all that is within his capacity to promote safety in Nigeria. He remains a man of integrity and we are proud of his achievements.

“For more than seven years, he has been working for the good of the country. We pray that God will surround him with people that will help him,” he said.

The Emir said the community had always been proud of the President, knowing his penchant for fairness, justice and upholding the rule of law.

“No one can accuse him of theft or any form of corruption. We, the people of Daura, are behind you, Mr President. The work you have done for the community and the country, it is only God that will reward you,” he added.



https://punchng.com/expose-terrorists-in-your-midst-buhari-tells-nigerians/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related