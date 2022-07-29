Fact Check: Did TB Joshua’A Wife Promise Peter Obi 8 Million Votes?

Several posts circulating on social media claim that the wife of late TB Joshua has promised Peter Obi, the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP), eight million votes.

In a YouTube video posted by News Express Nigeria TV on July 17, it was reported that Evelyn Joshua, wife of the late TB Joshua, has thrown her weight behind the LP candidate ahead of the 2023 presidential election.

The video which was headlined: “2023 Presidency: Evelyn TB Joshua Promises Peter Obi 8 Million Votes” gathered more than 530 views.

The claim also appeared on several Facebook pages.

On a particular Facebook page named Nolly Roll with over 3 million followers, the post gathered over 10,000 likes, 1,300 comments and 724 shares

We discovered that many of the Facebook pages that shared the post had a similar caption, accompanied by the image of the late pastor, or that of his wife, and in some cases, a collage of both.

“I will give Peter Obi 8 million votes from my church. I never endorsed any political candidate before. But Peter Obi is more than a political candidate. He is a movement under who Nigeria will be great again,” reads the recurring caption on Facebook.

The post was also shared on Twitter.

Verification

TheCable reached out to the Synagogue Church of All Nations (SCOAN) to get either Evelyn Joshua’s reaction or that of the church, with respect to the circulating claim.

Our repeated calls were not answered and later on, the lines were unreachable.

We searched the verified social media platforms related to the church and that of the late founder.

We discovered that on July 15, through the verified Facebook and Instagram handle of TB Joshua ministries, a statement had been published in reaction to media claims alleging that Evelyn Joshua, prophesied victory for a certain candidate in the 2023 general elections.

The post said: “Our attention has been drawn to various social media posts falsely claiming that Pastor Evelyn Joshua has prophesied victory for a certain candidate in the 2023 Nigerian general elections. Please disregard the posts, as no such prophecy was given by Pastor Evelyn Joshua. We also want to remind you that every authentic message from The SCOAN is given only on Emmanuel TV and all our social media handles.”

Verdict

The claim that Evelyn Joshua promised to provide the presidential candidate of the Labour Party (LP) with eight million votes is false.

https://www.thecable.ng/fact-check-did-tb-joshuas-wife-promise-peter-obi-8-million-votes

