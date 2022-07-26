Fact Check: For Every 150 NBA Players, 100 Are Nigerians – Peter Obi

Claim: “If you look at basketball players in the USA NBA, out of every 150 players, Nigerians are 100.” – Peter Obi
Video: https://twitter.com/alabiopeyemiola/status/1551845925299134464
Stitisense Verification:
NBA INT’L PLAYERS 2021/22
109 international players from 39 countries
Top 8…
1 Canada — 18
2 France — 7
3 Australia — 7
4 Germany — 7
5 Nigeria — 5
6 Serbia — 5
7 Spain — 5
8 Turkey — 5
5 other players have ties to Nigeria
https://twitter.com/StatiSense/status/1551873410627772416?t=9PmowEd30rIMO8IP8vOa2g&s=19
Verdict: Peter Obi lied