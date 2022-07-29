Fami Fani-Kayode Criticises Army’s Claim Of Dislodging Terrorists

By   On  In Latest, News Leave a comment 

“We’ve killed 30 terrorists behind attack on presidential guard troops”- @DefenceInfoNG

Believe that and you will believe anything.

https://twitter.com/realFFK/status/1552702662092771335?t=MR-9hENETDHpc5XfG8XtVA&s=19

Related Posts

Leave a Reply

This site uses Akismet to reduce spam. Learn how your comment data is processed.

Generated by Feedzy
%d bloggers like this: