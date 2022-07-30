Family And Friends Mourn Nigerian Woman Who Died 15 Days To Her Wedding (Photos)

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Friends And Family Members Are Mourning a Young Woman, Rukayya Ibrahim Kani, who died 15 days to her wedding, NaijaCover Reports.

From The Information Gathered By NaijaCover, The Deceased, Fondly Called Ummi, And Her Beau, Sufiyanu Abubakar Salihu, were set to get married on August 12, 2022, in Bauchi State but she passed away on Wednesday, July 27.

Sharing Her Photo, one Ashiru Sani Tatimu, described the deceased as hardworking, kind, and religious, NaijaCover Learnt.

“We’re all on the way waiting for this day, sooner or later, we shall all meet there……!!! Let me also personally use this medium to register my condolence message to the family of the late Alhaji Ibrahim kani, Over the death of his daughter Rukayya Ibrahim Kani,” he wrote.

“Before her demised, Rukayya was a hard-working and striving woman everyone must wish to have as either a wife or colleagues at work, she’s generous,kind and religious as well.

“However, before her demised, the plans for her to tie the knot are at high gear to make her married woman, Without knowing that she’s at the doorstep to reach the real home (Grave)

“She was also an alumnus of the public health department, Faculty of Basic medical sciences, Bauchi state University Gadau, she had her one year national mandatory service at Bauchi state ministry of health.

“We pray that May almighty Allah forgive all her shortcomings and wrongly done, shower is endless mercies upon her soul.For the family and her husband to be!; I pray that May Allah gives them strength and fortitude to bear the inevitable lost of their daughter and fiance. Adieu Aunty Ummi”

See Photos As Obtained By NaijaCover Below:

Source: NAIJA COVER BLOG

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related