Family Of 5 Escapes Without A Scratch After Trailer Crushes Car In Jos (Photos)

A Pastor, His Wife and Three Children escaped without a scratch after a speeding trailer rammed into their car in Jos, Plateau State, NaijaCover Reports.

According to Pastor Emmanuel Abu, the accident happened at Hill Station Junction on Monday evening, July 4.

“MY WIFE AND MY THREE CHILDREN WERE RIGHT INSIDE THIS VEHICLE WHEN A TRAILER ON A HIGH SPEED DROVED INTO US THIS EVENING IN A HOLDUP AT HILL STATION JUNCTION, JOS. THIS IS QUITE UNEXPLAINABLE & UNBELIEVABLE BUT THE ALMIGHTY GOD IN HIS INFINITE LOVE & MERCY, DELIVERED US ALL AND GAVE US A RESOUNDING VICTORY OVER THE PLANS OF THE ENEMY. NOT EVEN A STRAIN OF OUR HAIR FELL TO THE GROUND. INDEED, THIS CAN ONLY BE GOD. HALLELUJAH! THANK YOU JESUS” he wrote.

