Fans mock ‘upcoming’ singer, Portable, as Davido’s uncle wins Osun election

As the Osun governorship election comes to an end and Ademola Adeleke is declared the winner by INEC, fans of Nigerian afrobeat legend, David Adeleke, professionally known as Davido are not taking it likely with upcoming controversial hip-hop artiste, Habeeb Okikiola popularly known as Portable who declared his support for the incumbent governor of the state, Gboyega Oyetola.

Portable had a few days ago before the election, joined the All Progressives Congress, APC, to campaign for Oyetola in Osun state and on all social media platforms, stating that he was paid by the ruling party to do so.

Doing the APC bidding, Portable released a video on Instagram where he was with Oyetola declaring support for him.

In another picture of him and his supporters, he wrote: “Akoi APC, Akoi Oyetola Lekan si. 4+4=8. O ti lo.”

While it appeared like moral support for Davido to pitch for Adeleke in his political ventures, Portable sees his own adventure as a way of making money and doubling his hustle as the slang always goes.

However, Senator Ademola Adeleke, has been declared the winner of the Osun governorship held on Saturday, July 16, 2022.

Adeleke polled PDP 403,371 to defeat Oyetola and the APC with 375,027 votes, while Lasun Yusuf of Labour Party, LP polled 2,729.

Following the news, Portable is currently trending as many dragged him for betraying Davido who helped pushed him to the limelight.

ronkeyzee : Otuti zeh ooo…. Make portable do fog jump come back Lagos

sweetest_queen_ever : Where Portable

ronkeyzee : Make Portable sweep the whole of Osun with broom before going back to Lagos

princebeejayoflife : Help me call Portable ooo

badboi8rain : Portable how far

mide_fwesh : What will Portable beg for again now APC lost to PDP lmao. In this life make we get sense and also lastly no be everything be gra gra!!

misschide : Portable will not like this ooo. So y’all he ready for war



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/fans-mock-upcoming-singer-portable-as-davidos-uncle-wins-osun-election/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related