RESIDENTS of the Federal Capital Territory (FCT) have expressed frustration over the registration process for the Permanent Voter Cards (PVCs) at some centres.

Due to complaints by residents, the Independent National Electoral Commission (INEC) opened 14 new registration centres across the city to ease the process.

However, complaints of minimal coordination and delay in the process have persisted even at the new registration centres.

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=aZjR6VXJU9M

At the Government Secondary School (GSS) in Wuse Zone 3 on Tuesday, tempers were frayed as residents stood in line for the registration.

Many said they had waited hours without making progress, while others told The ICIR that officials carrying out the registration announced that only 100 people would be registered daily.

Describing the process as tedious, a city resident, Andrew Habila, recounted his experience to The ICIR.

“The process is tedious. I have been here since 7:00 am but I have not even collected the form. You can see the queue is very long and many are still outside.

“They gave us a paper to list our names, which we did. We are still on the queue waiting to see if we can get the forms. They said it is only hundred per day. I am number 82,” he said.

https://www.icirnigeria.org/fct-residents-express-frustration-allege-bribery-at-pvc-registration-centres/

