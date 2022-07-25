FG Confirms Closure Of FGC, Kwali, Security Beef-Up In Unity Colleges

Press Release

FG Orders Closure of FGC Kwali, Security Beef-Up In Unity Colleges.

The Federal Ministry of Education has ordered the immediate closure of one of its colleges, the Federal Government College Kwali, located in Kwali Area Council of the Federal Capital Territory, Abuja.

Education Minister, Adamu Adamu who gave the directive in the early hours of this morning said the closure became necessary following security breach on Sheda and Lambata Villages, suburbs of Kwali Area Council which also threatened FGC Kwali.

According to the Minister, the timely intervention of security Agencies saved the situation. Adamu Adamu also directed that arrangements should be made for final year students to conclude their NECO examinations.

The Minister has also directed Principals of Unity Colleges across the country to liaise with security Agencies within their jurisdictions inorder to forstore any security breach in our schools.

Ben. Bem Goong.

Director Press and Public Relations.



https://twitter.com/NigEducation/status/1551568387020562433?t=9VN_Q5OHJPCqUMC0eiqA-Q&s=19

Lalasticlala

Mynd44

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related