FG Offers Placement To Ukraine-Based Nigerian Students

The Federal Government has announced plans to absorb Nigerians schooling in war-torn Ukraine into Nigerian tertiary institutions.

THE FEDERAL GOVERNMENT OF NIGERIA FACILITATES ADMISSION INTO NIGERIAN TERTIARY INSTITUTIONS FOR NIGERIAN STUDENTS AFFECTED BY THE CONFLICT IN UKRAINE

lbe Federal Government of Nigeria wishes to inform Nigerian students who returned from Ukraine, following the conflict in that country, that efforts are being made to facilitate their placement into various Nigerian tertiary institutions, to enable them continue their studies.

In this connection, Interested students should visit the Ministry of Foreign Affairs website: https://www.foreignaffairs.gov and complete the online Nigerian Student in Ukraine (NSU) registration form with the required information on or before 555 July, 2022.

