The federal government has reportedly procured six attack helicopters from Turkish Aerospace Industries (TAI).

The helicopter, T129, has the capacity to perform well in hot temperatures and high altitudes.

According to Defense News, Temel Kotil, general manager of TAI, said the company will deliver a batch of six T129 attack helicopters.

Kotil did not mention the exact date the helicopters will be delivered to Nigeria.

The development is coming amid rising insecurity in many parts of the country, including the federal capital territory (FCT).

Nigeria and turkey have signed a series of bilateral agreements in the past few years.

In October 2021, President Muhammadu Buhari met Recep Tayyip Erdogan, his Turkish counterpart, at the state house in the FCT.

During the meeting, both leaders considered about 24 agreements and memoranda of understanding (MoUs).

In December 2021, Buhari sought the help of turkey to defeat terrorism while speaking at the turkey-Africa Partnership Summit in Istanbul.

This is not the first time the Buhari-led administration will be making efforts to procure military equipment to combat insurgency.

In October 2021, the federal government confirmed the delivery of all the 12 A-29 Super Tucano fighter jets expected from the United States.

https://www.thecable.ng/report-fg-to-take-delivery-of-six-attack-helicopters-from-turkey/amp

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related