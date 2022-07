https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=rShBAa33Mdo

Millions gone as fire guts Bodija market.

Several millions were lost on Monday morning when fire gutted many parts of the Bodija International Market in Ibadan, capital of Oyo State.

The inferno raged massively as traders wailed over their loss.

