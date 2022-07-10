Five Quick Facts You Should Know About Tinubu’s Running Mate, Kashim Shettima

Senator Kashim Shettima has been announced as the running mate of the presidential candidate of the All Progressives Congress, Bola Tinubu.

Below are five quick facts you should know about

1. Shettima was born on September 2nd, 1966.

2. He is a former governor of Borno State and serving senator, representing Borno Central.

3. He holds a bachelor’s degree from the University of Maiduguri in Agricultural Economics and a master’s degree in Agricultural Economics from the University of Ibadan.

4. Shettima was a banker before he joined active politics.

5. He is married to Nana Shettima and they have three children: two females and a male.

Source:

https://applesbite.com/five-quick-facts-you-should-know-about-tinubus-running-mate-shettima/

