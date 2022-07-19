Fix The Judiciary And Fix 70 Percent Of Nigeria Problems – Segethy

As someone who understand world politics a little, my observation is that the Judiciary s the most important area that makes a country less corrupt. And when corruption is down to the minimal, a lot of things work right positively for the country.

With all the anti-corruption agency we have in Nigeria and at the rate which they have been working lately, if we have a working independent) Judiciary that can work without political influence, there will be:

1. Less corrupt politicians

2. Accountability from financial officers

3. Less political thugs etc

When politicians and financial officers know there is no room to escape whenever they do wrong, the fear of been jailed will make them think right.

I will rather we have a working Judiciary than expecting miracles to happen by voting any political candidate

