Flood Kills 2 People, Destroys Houses In Yobe

Update From NAIJA COVER . COM

Yobe State Emergency Management Agency has confirmed that two persons lost their lives after a heavy downpour in Kukuwa community in Gulani local government area of the state.

Dr. Mohammed Goje, Executive Secretary of the agency in a post via his verified Facebook page said this is in addition to the destruction and displacement of many households in the community.

“Barely 24 hours after the incident on Sunday 11th July 2022, SEMA Team visited the Kukuwa community to commiserate with victims and profile them.

“Preliminary report indicates that in Kukuwa,, 120 households were affected with 90% of 264 rooms completely destroyed.

“Sadly 2 lives were lost as a result of the incident”, he posted.

While SEMA is responding to distress calls with reports of flooding across different parts of the state, the ES appealed to community leaders to carry out some precautionary measures by evacuating blocked drainages with a view to reducing the impact of the disaster.

“SEMA wishes to further assure victims that, support will be provided within available resources across all locations in the state”, the post read.

Source: https://dailypost.ng/2022/07/11/again-flood-kills-2-destroys-houses-in-yobe/

Share this: Facebook

WhatsApp

Twitter

Pinterest

LinkedIn

Email

Telegram

Tumblr

Skype

Reddit

Pocket

Print



Like this: Like Loading...

Related