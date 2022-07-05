Flood Takes Over Okota Area In Lagos (Photos)

The Ago Palace Way in Okota area of Lagos has become flooded due to the heavy rains on Tuesday.

At the Cement Bus Stop, it was observed that the flood was particularly heavy due to lack of proper drainage in the area.

