Flutterwave Shuts Down Virtual Dollar Card Service

We are writing to inform you that effective Sunday, 17th July 2022, all our Virtual Dollar cards will be unavailable for any transactions and purchases. This is due to an update from our card partner, which will cause the card service to be unavailable for an extended period of time.

Here is a breakdown of what to expect from 17th July:

1. You will be unable to make online and in-store payments and purchases using your Virtual Dollar Card(s).

2. You will be unable to fund existing Virtual Dollar Card(s).

3. Your existing Virtual Dollar Card(s) will be terminated, and the corresponding balance will be credited to your payment balance.

4. You will be unable to create new Virtual Dollar Card(s).

Urgent next steps:

1. We recommend that you unlink your Dollar Card(s) from any recurring payments, and replace with ….

