Foundation Takes Succour To Senior Citizens In Cyprus To Offer Free Health Care (Pix)

A humanitarian organisation, Queen Ivory Aid Foundation in partnership with Nigerian community in Northern Cyprus has concluded arrangements to embark on a humanitarian outreach targeted at senior citizens in the country.

At the outreach scheduled to take place on August 9, 2022 the foundation will engage in free health care for the elderly, distribution of food items, cash donation and other humanitarian interventions.

Founder of the organisation, Queen Ivory Chidi said the annual event is part of activities marking her birthday.

Venue is Home For The Old Lapta, North Cyprus and those eligible to participate are senior citizens within the age bracket of 60-90.

The foundation therefore appeals for the support of kind hearted individuals as it transforms lives and creates a habitable world for all.

