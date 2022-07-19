Four suspected cases of Monkeypox, a viral disease, have been reported in Borno State, officials say.

Commissioner for Health Prof Mohammed Arab confirmed the presence of the disease to reporters in Maiduguri, the state capital, on Monday.

State Director of Public Health Dr Lawi Mshelia said three of the four samples collected have tested positive for Monkeypox. This means there are three confirmed cases.

“At the moment, we have four suspected cases of Monkeypox and three positive cases,” he disclosed

He said one of the confirmed cases was in Biu, in southern Borno, while the other two were discovered at Gwoza, southeast of the state capital. Both areas share close boundaries with neighbouring Adamawa State which has recorded more cases so far.

The official said that patients are recuperating at the hospital, assuring the people of the state of government’s determination for its containment.

He said the state ministry of health has activated its surveillance and preventive activities by conducting regular training for health workers at the local government level.

“There are local government surveillance officers and we do training for our health workers for disease detection and surveillance,” he disclosed.

He asked people to look out for rashes, fever or malaria as symptoms among others. He said the disease is not as deadly as people assume.



https://www.sunnewsonline.com/four-suspected-cases-of-monkeypox-reported-in-borno-official/

