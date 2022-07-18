Full And Unredacted Case File Of Tinubu’s Drug Money Seizure – David Hundeyin

Yesterday, investigative journalist David Hundeyin directed Nigerians to the full and unredacted case files of APC presidential aspirant Bola Tinubu’s drug money seizure.

For many years there have been arguments and all round denials from Tinubu’s camp about the truth or lack about this particular case, but these files have put paid to all doubts that Tinubu was once found guilty of hard drug trafficking and money laundering.

The docket describes the investigation and crimes in details.

Case USA V Acct 263226700 et al (1993). Case number- 1:93-cv-04443

https://www.plainsite.org/dockets/download.html?id=209706498&a=1&z=d813b7da

https://www.plainsite.org/dockets/2jqi9omh8/illinois-northern-district-court/usa-v-acct-263226700-et-al/

https://twitter.com/DavidHundeyin/status/1548311723584565249?t=jen8f1Ja6mNM1SZKeRsKYw&s=08

