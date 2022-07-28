Funke Akinde: Silence In Nollywood Worries Me – Jandor

Jandor, in an interview with Arise TV, discussed why he picked the filmmaker and also subtly dragged Nollywood.

Jandor in his statement revealed that he picked Funke Akindele the entrepreneur not the character Sulia or Jenifa that she plays

He continued by saying that the ruling party, who called them unserious for choosing the actress, once gave their ticket to another Nollywood star Desmond Elliott.

What worries the politician, however, is the conspiracy of silence in the industry that has notable people who could have fought claims that being an actress doesn’t make Funke an ideal candidate for governance

https://www.legit.ng/entertainment/celebrities/1482528-i-picked-funke-akindele-sulia-jenifa-jandor-reveals-chose-actress-shades-nollywood/

