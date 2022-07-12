Funke Akindele Speaks On Joining Politics & Being Jandor’s Running Mate (Video)

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=dpIc1nFypmk

Funke Akindele has officially joined politics and become the PDP deputy governorship candidate of Lagos state.

THE NATION REPORTERS reports that Nollywood actress, Funke Akindele is now a politician and has been named the Peoples Democratic Party deputy governorship candidate of Lagos State.

The actress confirmed her deputy governorship candidacy in a video on her verified Instagram page on Tuesday.

With this position, she had become the running mate of the PDP Lagos State governorship candidate, Olajide Adediran, popularly called Jandor.

In the video she posted on Tuesday, she revealed her reasons for becoming a running mate.

She said, “I saw it as an opportunity to help liberate and improve the wellbeing of our people, particularly the deprived youth, women and the girl child.

“My decision is not just to accept this huge responsibility but to also work tirelessly and complement Jandor’s burning desire to see our dear Lagos live up to its full potentials.”



