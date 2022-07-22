Gale Of Defections Hit APC In Kebbi, Kaduna

KEBBI STATE

Gale of defections hit Kebbi APC as ex-Senate leader receives thousands of defectors to PDP – Vanguardngr

Thousands of the ruling All progressives congress, APC, members on Thursday dumped party to the opposition Peoples Democratic Party (PDP) in Gulma town under Argungu local government area of Kebbi State.

The mamoth defectors were led by Alhaji Mansur Adamu Gulma yargyra a former reps hopeful under the ruling All progressives congress, APC in Kebbi state, Mansur who spoke on behalf of the defectors said that, he left the ruling APC due to injustice done to many members of the party by some selfish persons who does not have the love and interest of the party at heart.

He added that, the APC used the power at their disposal to muzzle weak members by disenfranchising them through open abuse of power “its a shame there is nothing to show and nothing to tell people of Kebbi state during campaigns” he said.

He noted that, as a result of Senator Yayha’s defection to PDP over twenty thousand women traders in Argungu and Gulma have left the ruling party for the opposition peoples democratic party which include women leader of Gulma and her massive supporters.

Receiving the defectors in Gulma, the former Senate leader, Senator Dr Yahya Abdullahi expressed joy over their defection saying their coming into the PDP fold means they are comfortable with leadership exhibited while in the ruling APC which speak for itself, he said that party belongs to everyone but since some have flexed muscles to silence others because at the moment they hold the four aces “as free Nigerians we moved to another party to continue to serve our people because that is our calling, we will strive to strengthen our democracy by peacefully effecting meaningful change through the ballot box, so i urge you all to get your PVCs as it’s the weapon needed to enshrine sustainable democracy and bring in good leaders”, he said.



https://www.vanguardngr.com/2022/07/gale-of-defections-hits-kebbi-apc-as-ex-senate-leader-receives-thousands-of-defectors-to-pdp/

KADUNA STATE

15 Kaduna APC chieftains, 500 Others dump party – PUNCH

Fifteen chieftains of the All Progressives Congress in Kaduna State have dumped the party, citing a lack of internal democracy.

One of those who decamped told our correspondent that about 500 members are joining them following unresolved matters in the State Party.

The latest party chieftains, who left the party on Thursday were: Mallam Audu Bode, Alh. Shuabu Ahmed, Hon. Habila Latu, Boniface Ubandoma, Mr. Yakubu Simon, Jashua Peter, Camio Bitrus, Patrick Paul (Pato), Mr. Samuel Wyah, Zaka Makoshi, Jonathan Fedelix, Barnabas Samuel (Barry), Shua’ibu Yusuf, Alexander Danladi (Lulu), Samuel Ibrahim.

The APC Legal Adviser in Jema’a Local Government Area, Hon. Ibrahim Samuel, in a letter addressed to his Ward Chairman, said, “His decision to dump the party was based on the internal crises of the party, lack of internal democracy and total disrespect.

Also, in a press statement signed by Hon. Barnabas Samuel and Hon. Ibrahim Samuel (Oganto) and issued to newsmen in Kaduna on Thursday, the decampees lamented that the names that emanated during the last party congress were entirely different from the ones brought to be used for the primaries.

The different names, they claimed, were responsible for the present court case between Sen. Uba Sani and Sha’aban.

“Another reason was that the State House of Assembly party primaries has come and gone but certainly not without some avoidable challenges. It is only logical and ideal that after every contest all the aspirants that lost in the contest are brought together for genuine reconciliation with the flag bearer.

“Last month, instead of calling for reconciliation, the party stakeholders of our local government met at Kaduna under the guise of reconciliation, but the meeting turned out issuing warnings and threats to those that lost in the last primaries should any of them be caught in any anti-party activity in the forthcoming election.”



https://punchng.com/15-kaduna-apc-chieftains-dump-party/

