God Bless You For This Act Alone – Davido Tells Buhari

In a viral tweet, the president Mohammad Buhari congratulated Ademola Adeleke for his success in the Osun state election.
Davido replied with praises, saying Buhari would leave a lasting legacy behind, and all.
Photo of tweet bellow:
