Golden Chioma, Chairman Of Abe’s Faction Of Rivers APC Dumps Party

Golden Chioma chairman of Abe’s faction of

By Okafor Ofiebor/Port Harcourt

Golden Chioma, the chairman of the faction of Rivers All Progressives Congress, APC loyal to Senator Magnus Abe has resigned his membership of the party.

Chioma told a Port Harcourt based radio station in an interview on Tuesday that he has lost interest in APC in the state and he intends to pitch his tent with another political party.

“I have resigned my membership of APC in the State. The party is not making any headway, and I’m no more interested in the party. I will soon announce the name of my new party”.

Our Correspondent reports that Golden Chioma, a lawyer, and represented Omuma State Constituency in the Rivers State House of Assembly when Rotimi Amaechi, former Minister of Transportation was the Speaker.

But he is among of chieftains of APC in Rivers who have been at loggerheads with Amaechi’s leadership of the party.

Despite keeping his next party to his chest for now, there have been speculations that Abe and his supporters may pitch tent with another party before the deadline issued to all political parties by the Independent National electoral Commission, INEC, for the submission and substitution of names of their candidates.

