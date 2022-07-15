Legendary South African gospel singer and preacher Lionel Peterson, 74, has reportedly passed away. According to reports, the “Peace (Jehovah Knows)” singer died on Thursday 14th July 2022 after struggling with health issues for the past couple of years.

The news of Lionel Peterson’s death was known via various social media publications with condolences for the family and tributes to the pastor. Many also shared personal stories of how the singer has impacted their lives.

Reacting to the news, Legendary gospel singer, Ron Kenoly took to his Facebook page to pen a heartfelt message to the Lionel Peterson Family.

“Sing for joy oh Africa…” One of your favourite sons has graduated to eternal glory!” He wrote,

“Sadness seems to be an understatement when I think about the loss of my friend and brother in Christ Lionel Peterson. We first toured together in the mid-’90s too many cities in South Africa. From the success of his “Rejoice Africa” album, he traveled to countries in Africa and around the world.”

Among his numerous popular songs include:

-Jabulani Africa.

-Jehovah Knows.

-Lift Up your hands.

-When the righteous prosper, etc.

He will be missed.

RIP Legend!

https://www.gmusicplus.com/legendary-gospel-singer-lionel-peterson-dies-at-74/

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=uswAKffJRKA

