Governor Obaseki Given A Heroic Welcome As He Arrives Benin After Osun Victory (Pics)

Governor Godwin Obaseki given a heroic welcome as he arrives Benin after Osun Election win.

He posted on his official facebook page yesterday;

Today, after three weeks of annual leave, I returned to the state capital amid a rousing welcome by supporters and other Edo residents.

During my time away, I was in Osun State with other leaders of our great party, the Peoples Democratic Party (PDP), where we played critical roles in the eventual victory of Senator Ademola Adeleke, our candidate in last Saturday’s Osun gubernatorial election.

I thank my deputy, Rt. Hon. Comrade Philip Shaibu, who acted in my absence and addressed security and flooding challenges, among other issues that arose in my absence.



https://m.facebook.com/story.php?story_fbid=pfbid02EYrjuQ6uVtvXnJYTcnnVeDiBsnF2BzqYrxoxu6mXrRoa114a6U5fZivTk3swC5J6l&id=100044288296690

