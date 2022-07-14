Governor Soludo Continues Demolition Exercise In Onitsha (Photos)

Happening now!!!

The Anambra State Government continues the demolition exercise in Onitsha Metropolitan Council Area of the State.

The Joint Taskforce comprising of Police, Army, Civil Defence, Anambra Vigilante Group and EbubeAgu is currently demolishing a double storey building and detached buildings of an abbauer market obstructing the Sakamori Nwangele drainage Canal.

This exercise is in line with Governor Soludo’s vow to implement the Greater Onitsha Urban Renewal Plan as part of his efforts in reshaping and rebuilding the commercial and industrial hub of Anambra and SouthEast at large.

©

I-Witness Media

Onitsha.

